Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $29.46 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $412,685.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $29.46 or 0.00092933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00113334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00151307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.20 or 1.00020272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00979847 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,317 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

