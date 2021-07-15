Short Interest in ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Declines By 83.3%

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABCE opened at $0.03 on Thursday. ABCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.