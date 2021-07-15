Short Interest in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Declines By 99.6%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

