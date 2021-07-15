Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 193.0%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 193.0% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $7,379,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

