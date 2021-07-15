Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expands By 147.0%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the June 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

