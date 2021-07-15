Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Expands By 109.5%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

