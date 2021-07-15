Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreases By 99.3%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

AIG traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 7,692,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,022. American International Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.