Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Increases By 153.3%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American National Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Group by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in American National Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

