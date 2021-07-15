Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expands By 113.0%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the June 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

American Public Education stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

