Short Interest in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Declines By 99.2%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 691,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 352.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 13,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

