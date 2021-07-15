Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Grows By 150.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

