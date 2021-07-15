Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Drops By 99.8%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE AHH traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
