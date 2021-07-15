Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Drops By 99.8%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE AHH traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

