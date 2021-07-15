Short Interest in Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Drops By 78.0%

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Artificial Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

