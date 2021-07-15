Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Expands By 170.6%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.44% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

