Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Rises By 123.1%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Astro Aerospace stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. Astro Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Get Astro Aerospace alerts:

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, and electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.