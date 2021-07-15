Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Rises By 123.1%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Astro Aerospace stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. Astro Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.34.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
