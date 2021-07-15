Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Decreases By 99.7%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $65.16. 881,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

