Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Drops By 99.0%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Avantor news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. 2,582,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23. Avantor has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

