Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Drops By 78.8%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 389,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.61 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.