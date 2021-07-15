Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rises By 150.0%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

