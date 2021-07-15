Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Decreases By 81.2%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE BSN remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,739. Broadstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.