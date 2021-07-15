Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 179.7%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the June 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.

Cascades stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

