Short Interest in China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Decreases By 74.0%

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CCGY opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. China Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

China Clean Energy Company Profile

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

