Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Decreases By 72.6%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

