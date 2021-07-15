Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Declines By 75.0%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIISY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

