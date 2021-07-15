Short Interest in Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Drops By 75.0%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.