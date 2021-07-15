Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Declines By 74.4%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ESALY opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

