Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Declines By 74.4%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ESALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of ESALY opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
