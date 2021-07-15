Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Drops By 84.8%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,945. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

