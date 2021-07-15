Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Drops By 82.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

