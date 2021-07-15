Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Increases By 125.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XELA opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $300.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

