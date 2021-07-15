Short Interest in FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Decreases By 79.9%

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FBC stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,790,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,308,844. FBC has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03.
About FBC
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.