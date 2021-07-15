Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Decreases By 74.6%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 337,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $237.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

