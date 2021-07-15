Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Drops By 84.6%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HLXA remained flat at $$10.21 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Helix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLXA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,532,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,529,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,685,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,548,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

