Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Decreases By 84.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HFRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 329,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 350,095 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,468,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

