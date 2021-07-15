Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Drops By 84.5%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,190. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.