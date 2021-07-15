Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Drops By 84.5%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,190. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

