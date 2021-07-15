Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 192.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Icanic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.
Icanic Brands Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.