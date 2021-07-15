Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 192.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Icanic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

