Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Rises By 146.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. ICC comprises approximately 1.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of ICC worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

ICCH opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ICC has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 178 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

