Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Grows By 186.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,143,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,174,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

