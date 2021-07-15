Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Grows By 150.5%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86.

