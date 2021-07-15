Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Declines By 83.3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $$43.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

