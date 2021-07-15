Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Decreases By 75.0%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LDSCY stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

