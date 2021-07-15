Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Decreases By 84.0%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,933,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,925,945. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

