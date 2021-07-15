Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Increases By 193.9%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $3,429,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

