Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Rises By 150.0%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MEJHY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

