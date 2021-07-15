Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Drops By 75.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MONRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

