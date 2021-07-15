Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Drops By 75.0%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MONRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.