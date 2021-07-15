Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 83.6%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

