Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 76.2%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 167.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 13,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,361. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

