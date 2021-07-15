Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Grows By 178.6%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 155,536 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:JHB opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.