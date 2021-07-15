Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Expands By 179.2%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:JGH opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

