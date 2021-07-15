Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Decreases By 73.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ossen Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSN opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ossen Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

