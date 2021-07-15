Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Decreases By 75.0%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PharmChem stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79. PharmChem has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

